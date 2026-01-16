Discussion about this post

Barry
Jan 23

One of the best Biblically based Christian perspectives I have seen on this issue. It articulates the proper relationship between those of faith and authority, and Who we should be looking to as the true authority in all things.

Vivien C Buckley
Jan 23

I remember reading at the time in the newspaper, that Biden was pressuring Trudeau to do something as it was disrupting trade over the Ambassador bridge between Windsor and Detroit. The government should not have frozen bank accounts, or arrest people, they stepped over the line and I’m glad the courts ruled the way they did. There’s so much during this period that was dead wrong. The propaganda and lies was/is anti democratic and trampled on the rights of the population. The mandates for these dangerous shots never tested on humans before is a very concerning and needs to be addressed.

Share
