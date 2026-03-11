Today is one of those days where I’m tempted to write a dozen articles.

Do I write about the federal Liberal government floating the idea of a Home Equity Tax since 2016, a policy that would devastate homeowners if it ever became reality? Or perhaps I should write about the fact that, with yet another floor crosser moving from the NDP to the Liberals, the government effectively no longer needs to call an election. They now functionally have their majority, only to be bolstered further once the by-elections are held next month where they will likely receive at least two more seats, if not all three.

Maybe I should write about the fact that a prominent “conservative” MP has gone on record declaring that Universal Basic Income could be the thing that pushes the Conservatives back into power. Why not? It’s not as though the federal Conservatives are actual conservatives anymore. Why keep pretending?

Alas, I shall not write about any of those things today. Instead, I would like to express my concerns over what is increasingly happening right here in Alberta.

Over the past number of weeks, canvassers for Alberta independence have been working hard gathering signatures to push for a referendum in the fall. They sit in the wind and snow, stalwart in their devotion to the cause. They must often remain outdoors because many publicly run facilities that lean left politically refuse to allow them inside. The Airdrie Public Library is one example.

That is fine. Albertans are a hearty people.

But over the last couple of weeks, there has been an obvious trend of intimidation and violence toward those peacefully collecting signatures. Videos of these incidents are circulating widely on social media. Harassment. Assaults. Intimidation.

Let me ask a simple question.

If this were happening during a “Forever Canada” signature campaign, would it not be front page news in the mainstream media?

But during those efforts there were no such reports. Not in the mainstream media. Not on social media. Nowhere. Yet today we have numerous reports—many caught on camera—of verbal abuse, interference with canvassers, and even physical intimidation.

This, my dear reader, is what is called asymmetrical coverage.

Across social media we have seen canvassers verbally abused. We have seen physical intimidation. We have seen destruction of property where signs and flags were torn down or wrecked.

Today I even saw what appeared to be a sting—yes, a sting—where an individual who looked suspiciously like an undercover officer appeared to be provoking an altercation with a canvasser.

Do I know that person was a police officer? No.

Is it above the RCMP to play dirty? Also no.

It would not be the first time the RCMP inserted itself into separatist movements. Canadians do not need to believe conspiracy theories to recognize that governments sometimes infiltrate political movements. Our own history proves it.

The RCMP Security Service was caught conducting illegal break-ins, burning property, and stealing political membership lists during the Cold War. These abuses were so severe that the McDonald Commission forced the government to dismantle the agency and create CSIS in its place. More recently, undercover police have been documented inside protest movements from Montebello to Toronto’s G20 demonstrations. In several instances, accusations arose that infiltrators encouraged provocative behavior in the very groups they were monitoring.

Never mind the infamous Nazi flag that briefly appeared during the trucker convoy in Ottawa and dominated headlines for weeks. It doesn’t take much to manufacture the narrative one is looking for.

When citizens see strange incidents at political demonstrations today, their suspicion does not come from nowhere. It comes from history.

Regardless of who is responsible for particular incidents, the fact remains that through the many videos circulating and the numerous stories being shared, we are witnessing a sharp increase in illegal behavior directed at those gathering signatures for Alberta independence.

Now let me be absolutely clear about something.

Citizens have every right to oppose Alberta independence. They may believe it is reckless, dangerous, foolish, or unnecessary. They may campaign against it vigorously. They may argue against it publicly. They may gather their own signatures, hold rallies, and advocate their position as strongly as they wish.

That is exactly what should happen in a free society.

But violence and intimidation are not arguments.

In any healthy society, citizens must have a voice. They must be able to speak clearly and plainly about the things that concern them. They must be able to act in accordance with the law without threats of violence or intimidation. This includes the ability to gather signatures, the right to advocate for political change, and the freedom to disagree peacefully with one another.

When those rights are taken away—whether through official channels such as unjust and restrictive laws, or through unofficial opposition in the form of harassment and intimidation—what naturally follows?

We know the answer, don’t we?

Violence. Always violence.

Scripture is not silent about this.

Ecclesiastes 7:7 says:

“Surely oppression drives the wise into madness, and a bribe corrupts the heart.”

What this means is that you can take a wise person, a normally calm and rational person, oppress them, restrict their God-given freedoms, and even they will begin to act irrationally. Oppression creates rage, madness, and corruption.

I can think of a few recent videos circulating online where it almost appears that this is the goal: to provoke otherwise calm individuals into behaving irrationally. Why? Because a single moment of anger can be turned into a narrative.

Remember how one Nazi flag in Ottawa became the defining image of the entire trucker convoy? Even today there are people who believe that the entire movement consisted of racist extremists.

It does not take much to create the narrative one desires.

Proverbs 29:2 tells us:

“When the righteous increase, the people rejoice, but when the wicked rule, the people groan.”

Folks, the people of Canada—and especially Alberta—have been groaning for more than a decade.

A final word to those gathering signatures peacefully.

Do not take the bait.

That is precisely what your opponents want. They want anger. They want chaos. They want a moment they can replay on the evening news.

Do not give it to them.

Stand firm. Remain calm. Let the contrast speak for itself.

Be safe. Be joyful. Be free.

Blessings to you all.