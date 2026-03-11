Chris Cousine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Macdonald's avatar
Scott Macdonald
12h

Its not wrong to want to leave the tyranny. Its just wrong to think you can leave the tyranny. Its global. Satan rules this world. Every country. Jesus' kingdom is not of this world. In a world that hates Jesus, we are called to be hated. Embrace and rejoice in being hated. Be hated for Jesus everywhere. "Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness' sake..

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Cousine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture