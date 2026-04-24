This post is part of an ongoing series examining the foundations required to build and sustain a nation. Nations do not arise or endure by accident. They are shaped by what they worship, what they honour, and what they are willing to defend. In this series, we will consider the biblical principles that govern the rise and fall of nations, the historical realities that confirm them, and the present dangers that confront societies that abandon the living God. The goal is not merely to critique what has gone wrong, but to recover the wisdom necessary to build rightly once again.

The Foundational Claim

As we in Alberta move closer to what seems like an inevitable referendum on independence in the fall, it has started the conversation of what a new nation looks like. For some, this is terrifying. For others, it’s exciting. Somewhere in the middle of this is where I stand. I’m excited because it’s in my nature to be excited about new beginnings. I’ve always loved the rush of something new. On the other hand, it’s terrifying, because if we don’t do this right, we’re potentially going to end up right back where we are today; namely “clown-world.” But how did we get here?

Western societies, among the most prosperous and stable societies ever created, once openly acknowledged the Triune God of the Bible. Society was built around biblical law, biblical morality and thoroughly grounded in Christian belief. Some have called this Christendom 1.0. And while it had its issues, generally speaking, it produced societies far better off in almost every metric than in any other time in history. And not only did it float the proverbial boat of the nations where it was openly practiced, but it was exported to other nations where it greatly affected the culture there, even when that culture didn’t embrace the religion itself. But over time, most of the western world has abandoned the tenets of the Christian faith, all the while trying to maintain order and good governance. But anyone paying attention can see that it is utterly failing. Why?

Because a godless nation does not remain strong, for it cannot but rot and die.

Psalm 127:1 says, “Unless the LORD builds the house, those who build it labour in vain. Unless the LORD watches over the city, the watchman stays awake in vain.” What this means on a very practical level is that without God, homes fail. Without God, institutions fail. Without God, nations fail. It may not happen overnight, but they will, inevitably, painfully, fail.

Further, Proverbs 14:34 states, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” Righteousness can only be found in the pursuit of the triune God, and those that pursue His wisdom and righteousness will be blessed by God, exalted as a light on a hill, a beacon of hope to those who have no hope. But when a people or nation throws off the freedom and love found in the Law of God, they shackle themselves to misery and decay. Again, it may not happen overnight, but it does and most definitely will happen.

No Nation Is Neutral

If you’re not a Christian and you’ve made it this far, stay with me.

People want to think that we don’t need religion of any kind in order to maintain some semblance of righteousness in the land, that we can somehow continue down the road of “peace, order and good governance” simply by…I don’t know what, momentum? But here is the issue; every nation worships something. Neutrality is a myth; there is no such thing. When you remove the god of the system, all that happens is that it is replaced with another god. When the Christian west removed God (and continues to assault all things Christian), the foundations are going to shift, laws will change, Jesus will be replaced by the god of the day.

Once upon a time in the West, we prayed in public, we honoured our fathers and mothers, our laws and morality were wholesome and good. Words meant something, especially biblical ones. We used to have the local Gideons show up in our public elementary schools to hand out little red New Testaments. We used to sing Christmas songs (the ones about Jesus). Our cultural was shaped by our love for neighbour as the second greatest commandment. Now?

God has been removed from public buildings (see Quebec). In the name of individual freedom, laws have been struck down under the guise of individual rights. Words that once meant something were now open to debate and many were changed from their former meaning. This led to a land of confusion.

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!” (Isa. 5:20)

This is precisely what we’ve done in the west. That which was once called “love” is now “hate”. That which was evil is now called ‘good’. And let me be clear, this is not by accident or ignorance. This is rebellion, and rebellion against God breeds collapse. It brings mayhem and pain.

The False Confidence of Secular “Success”

“But!” you might say, “what about nations like France? They have been a secular country for 250 years and they seem to have done okay.” Let’s look under the hood, shall we?

After the French Revolution, massive changes happened in Roman Catholic France. They actively shook off their Christian identity for that of the Cult of Reason. They embraced a radical revolutionary ideology where every vestige of society was to change. They even tried moving to a 10 day “week”. They left no stone unturned; their rebellion was so great. They rejected all forms of Church authority, biblical morality, and killed tens of thousands in order to do it. There was chaos, executions, and a reign of terror. That was short term, but what happened long term?

France today is culturally fragmented and confused. They are quickly losing their sense of what it means to be French. Their foundation has been severely weakened, leaving them increasingly unable to declare anything with lasting authority. This took generations, but France, like many other western European nations that have also (though far more peaceably) thrown off their Christian roots, is rotting from the inside. There is nothing of substance holding it together, no rock upon which to build anything lasting.

“For they sow the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.” (Hosea 8:7)

Ideas have consequences, and these ideas that were planted many years ago in France have now grown into a rotten crop. But France is not alone. Any nation that has rejected the righteousness of God has sown the wind and are now reaping what they sowed. The whirlwind is cultural collapse and chaos. You reap what you sow…always.

Civilizations Rot Before They Collapse

One of the many reasons why societies inevitably have these cycles of building and collapse is due to the fact that these changes take place over long periods of time. As was shown recently, I saw a video of London in the 1950’s. Compare that to today, and it’s quite the eye opener. You can see not only the technological changes (which is what usually gets the attention), but you can also be reminded of what society looked like and functioned like 70 or 80 years ago. In many ways, it was far more beautiful than it is today.

In Christian societies, the blessings of God are lasting. Here we are, decades after the active societal disposal of our Christian foundation, and we’re still going. Those foundations are far more difficult to uproot than we originally thought. But things are changing, and we cannot stop the decay.

The ancient city of Rome is a classic example of this phenomenon. Rome possessed civic virtue for a time, but lacking submission to the true God, its virtue could not sustain it indefinitely.” Virtue turned to vice, discipline faded, decadence and show increased, and collapse followed. Why? Because there was nothing truly virtuous to fight fore, and no one willing to fight. Our cities in the West are starting to feel the pain of this same cycle. We have no virtue, we have no purpose, we have no identity. We have our stuff, and lots of it, but we’re wholly unhappy with it. We have no shared morality, no trust of our institutions, and we have bought the lie that family and children are burdens to be avoided.

These are the consequences of our ideologies.

“Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap.” (Gal. 6:7)

Language Collapses When God Is Removed

I have heard more times than I can count the old expression, “Let’s make common sense common again.” Or it’s close relative, “No such thing as common sense anymore.” Every time I hear someone say that, if at all possible, I will ask the simple question, “Why is that, do you think?” I’ve never heard anyone articulate a cogent response, because everyone seems to assume that common sense is something that everyone is (or at least should be) born with. But the truth is, we’re not born with it.

Truth is a foundational concept, rooted in the Person of Jesus Christ. And what’s further fascinating is that Jesus is called the Word by the Apostle John. Word and truth go together. Words are not some abstract things to be played with by a people, but they are used to convey truth. This is why when malefactors who want to disrupt society attack first not the people, or even ideology, but the dictionary. Let’s redefine what it means to be married. Let’s redefine what it means to be a family. Let’s redefine what justice is and what it looks like. Let’s redefine truth from that which is something concrete and objective into that which is pliable and subjective. These things are done deliberately as the first step to create confusion.

Without the truth of God, meaning collapses.

“Come, let Us go down and confuse their language, so that they will not understand one another’s speech.” (Genesis 11:7) When God wanted to create chaos amongst the sinful men at Babel, He confused their language. Confused language creates separation from one another.

Christless Conservatism Cannot Preserve a Nation

I am most concerned about the Alberta Independence movement because we’re in danger of falling for the same trap that the French did, namely that we can simply shake off the shackles of Ottawa and somehow be free and independent and everything will be a-okay. I’ve got news for you, it won’t.

Everything good and right and free comes from God. You cannot conserve godless morality. You cannot conserve godless order. You cannot conserve godless justice. We’re seeing that now, and too many people are scratching their heads trying to figure out why.

Without Christ, nothing holds. Without Christ, nothing stands.

Many conservatives want good things found in Christ (stability, order, peace, freedom) but they reject the One who gives those things. It’s somewhat similar to the man who says, “I don’t like Christ, but I love what He brings.” As I’ve heard it said, that’s like talking about how much one loves apple pies but hates orchards. It’s nonsense.

If you are one who longs for the Canada we used to be, the only way to get her back is to repent, bow the knee to Christ, accept the authority of God and His Word. Without God, without the Bible, we have no tools to build with.

“A divided kingdom cannot stand.” (Matt. 12:25).

And neither can a divided civilization.

Landing in Canada

I’ve spoken with many a person on the topic of Alberta independence. Many are onboard, some are hesitant. When speaking with the hesitant ones, overwhelmingly they are sentimental about Canada. They don’t want to give up on Canada. I understand the sentiment. I was once a very proud Canadian, but the Canada I once loved has been overrun with cracks in the beaver dam.

Canada was a Christian nation. She was founded upon Christian principles, Christian law, and a Christian ethos. From its earliest days, Canadian institutions reflected Christian belief, from Sabbath observance laws to explicit references to God in public life. The Dominion of Canada was called such after Psalm 72, declaring God’s kingdom dominion from sea to sea. The city of Toronto was called “Toronto the Good” due to the overwhelming number of Christians who lived their lives according to the Law of God in that city. How times have changed. Step by step, God began to be removed from the public square. The Canadian man started to do what was right in his own eyes. Faith was made private, something that was between you and God and the four walls of your church. The concept of separation of Church and State became bastardized into the separation of morality and state. The Church was uninvited from participating in the public square. Then came the wicked laws.

The redefining of marriage. The redefining of life. The redefining of identity. The redefining of truth and justice. These and many more. In the name of love and acceptance we threw off traditional values and mores as ‘hateful and antiquated’. We started passing laws that were named and aimed at good according to the zeitgeist, but the fruit has shown itself to be rotten. For the sake of safety, we have given up freedom. I remember Benjamin Franklin having something profound to say about that, but we are here.

“Why do the nations rage and the peoples plot in vain?” (Psalm 2:1)

The nations rage, including Canada. Kings rebel, including our Prime Ministers, but God remains sovereign still. Always.

The Warning

I write this for two reasons. First, because I want what’s best for all Canadians. Second, I want what’s best for Alberta.

If Canada continues down the current path, they invite the judgment of God. And this isn’t something esoteric, something non-tangible, but something real, something far weightier. Something that can last for generations. You cannot abandon God, redefine righteousness, celebrate wickedness, and expect nothing to happen. We are blind to our own destruction because we refuse to open our eyes and see.

The same goes for Alberta. Our problems are not Ottawa, but our own refusal to live according to the precepts of God. We refuse to bow the knee, and no amount of oil is going to get us out of the mess to come if we don’t repent and return to Him.

“For although they knew God, they neither glorified Him as God nor gave thanks to Him, but they became futile in their thinking and darkened in their foolish hearts. Although they claimed to be wise, they became fools.” (Rom. 1:21-22).

Without repentance and a covenant renewal with our Lord, our downward spiral will only continue.

The Echo

Western history shows a clear pattern at the present day. We have rejected our Christian foundation, we have embraced stability in the name of “freedom,” and we are most definitely a culture experiencing decay. Neither Canada nor Alberta can avoid this trend without radical action. No nation can.

A godless nation does not remain strong, for it cannot but rot and die.

This is not my opinion. It is not conjecture, nor a prediction. It is biblical certainty.