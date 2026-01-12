A second feature of the episode under consideration is the casual use of accusation as a substitute for careful judgment. Throughout the conversation, words with heavy moral and legal weight are deployed freely and confidently, often without evidence being offered or distinctions being made. Individuals and groups are described as “traitors,” “criminals,” “fascists,” “gangsters,” and agents of coordinated malice, not as allegations to be examined, but as settled facts to be accepted.

This is not a minor problem of tone. It is a serious ethical failure.

Scripture treats accusation with gravity because words do real harm. To accuse falsely, or even recklessly, is not merely to be impolite or excessive. It is to trespass into territory that God reserves for judges and witnesses. “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbour” (Exodus 20:16) does not apply only to perjury in court. It speaks to a broader moral obligation to speak truthfully, carefully, and proportionally about others, especially when reputations and livelihoods are at stake.

What is striking in this episode is not simply that strong claims are made, but that they are made with an air of moral certainty that discourages scrutiny. Listeners are not invited to evaluate evidence. They are expected to accept conclusions already drawn. Once someone is labelled a “traitor” or a “fascist,” the conversation effectively ends. The label does the work that argument and proof should do.

Biblically, this is backwards. Proverbs warns that “if one gives an answer before he hears, it is his folly and shame” (Prov. 18:13). Judgment that precedes careful hearing is not righteous zeal. It is folly dressed in confidence. Even when wrongdoing is real, Scripture insists that truth must be established through testimony, not assertion. “An accusation must be established by the evidence of two or three witnesses” (Deut. 19:15). The principle matters even outside formal courts because it reflects God’s concern for justice rather than spectacle.

Accusatory speech also has a corrupting effect on the speaker. James reminds us that the tongue is “a fire” capable of setting entire communities ablaze (James 3:5–6). Once slander becomes normalized, outrage escalates, language hardens, and restraint is treated as complicity. This is why reckless accusation spreads so easily in times of fear. It offers moral clarity without moral cost, at least in the moment.

There is also a deeper theological problem at work. Accusation mimics judgment while bypassing humility. When speakers declare with certainty what others are, what motivates them, and what they deserve, they place themselves functionally in God’s seat. Scripture consistently warns against this posture. “Who are you to judge your neighbor?” James asks bluntly (James 4:12). The issue is not that Christians may never assess actions or ideas, but that we are forbidden from assuming omniscience about hearts and motives.

This does not mean that evil should be minimized or that public figures are beyond critique. Scripture is clear that rulers may be rebuked and exposed. However, biblical rebuke is tethered to truth, proportion, and accountability. It names specific actions, offers evidence, and leaves ultimate judgment to God. What we see in much modern commentary is something else entirely. Accusation is used to rally, to intimidate, and to divide, not to clarify or correct.

When accusation becomes habitual, it reshapes the moral imagination of an audience. People learn to think in terms of enemies rather than neighbours, camps rather than persons. Once this happens, the command to love one’s neighbour becomes abstract, while contempt becomes normal. That is not a neutral shift. It is spiritually formative, and not in a healthy direction.

Jesus warned that people will give account “for every careless word they speak” (Matthew 12:36). Careless does not mean accidental. It means spoken without due regard for truth, consequence, or justice. Words spoken in the name of righteousness are not exempt from this warning. In fact, they may be judged more severely.

If this style of accusation is now treated as responsible journalism or moral leadership, Christians should resist it deliberately. Discernment requires more than choosing the correct side. It requires refusing to participate in speech that corrodes truth itself.

To speak truthfully is slower. It is less thrilling. It does not generate the same applause. But it reflects the character of a God who is “slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love” and who never confuses accusation with justice.

In an age saturated with outrage, restraint is not weakness. It is obedience.