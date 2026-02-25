Political disagreement is not new to Alberta. This province has argued about pipelines, equalization, immigration, federal authority, language policy, education, and separation for generations. Disagreement, even sharp disagreement, is not a sign of decay. It is a sign that citizens still care enough to argue.

What is new is the temperature.

Over the past several weeks the tone of the debate has shifted in a way that should concern anyone who intends to live here long term, regardless of which side of the independence question they occupy. Former leaders have reached for the word Nazi in describing the Premier and her government. That word is not accidental. It is not casual. It carries historical weight that cannot be separated from its meaning.

The Holocaust was not a metaphor. It was the systematic extermination of millions of men, women, and children made in the image of God. It was bureaucratic evil combined with industrial efficiency. It was camps, gas chambers, and the deliberate erasure of families from the earth. To invoke that history inside a provincial policy dispute is to escalate the moral stakes to their highest possible register.

When that register becomes normal, something important erodes.

Language shapes perception. Once a political opponent is cast not as misguided but as monstrous, ordinary disagreement becomes moral emergency. The category of adversary quietly shifts to the category of existential threat. History shows repeatedly that when political actors are framed as existential evil, restraint weakens. The rules that govern normal civic engagement begin to feel optional.

This is not a defence of any particular policy or politician. It is an observation about civic order. Words do not remain contained. They create atmospheres. They signal to followers how seriously they should treat the moment.

That is why the incident in Bonnyville cannot be dismissed as the act of one unstable individual. A man reportedly entered a store connected to the independence movement, placed bullets on the counter, and delivered a remark tied to the political debate. The police are investigating. Two young employees were left shaken. It was not a social media argument. It was a physical gesture with symbolic weight.

Political conflict does not leap immediately from speech to violence. It moves gradually. It begins with caricature. It hardens into accusation. It intensifies into dehumanization. It then produces individuals who convince themselves that intimidation is justified because the stakes have been framed as apocalyptic.

When Nazi imagery is introduced into a debate, it does not simply insult the target. It signals that the opponent exists outside the moral community. Once that framing takes hold, it becomes easier for fringe actors to rationalize escalation. They are not threatening a neighbour. They are confronting evil.

James warns that the tongue is a fire capable of setting an entire forest ablaze. That warning was not abstract. It recognized how quickly rhetoric can outrun intention. Leaders who escalate language may not intend to authorize hostility, but they cannot control how their words are received or enacted.

At the same time, those who support independence cannot pretend that anger flows only from one direction. There are voices within the sovereignty movement who speak as if the rest of the country is not merely mistaken but malicious. There are commentators who treat fellow Canadians as enemies rather than countrymen. When political identity becomes tribal identity, suspicion multiplies.

This province now finds itself in a moment where multiple pressures are converging. There is a referendum process that will inflame passions. There is national media scrutiny that many Albertans perceive as condescending. There is foreign commentary speculating about Alberta’s future. There are federal policies that large segments of this province view as hostile to their interests. Each of these elements alone is manageable. Combined, they create volatility.

Volatility does not remain theoretical. It eventually lands in real spaces with real people.

It lands in small businesses. It lands in public meetings. It lands in online harassment that spills into offline confrontation. It lands in the quiet fear of employees who did not sign up to become symbols in a constitutional debate.

Romans 13 assigns the sword to the civil magistrate, not to private citizens seeking to dramatize a point. A functioning society depends on the shared understanding that disagreement, even passionate disagreement, will be resolved through law and persuasion rather than intimidation.

If that understanding weakens, trust follows it downward.

A province cannot sustain long term debate about its constitutional future if citizens begin to view one another as moral enemies. It cannot sustain referendum campaigns if political leaders normalize apocalyptic language. It cannot expect calm participation if it cultivates outrage as a mobilizing strategy.

The independence question may or may not succeed. The constitutional structure may or may not bend. Those outcomes remain uncertain. What is not uncertain is this: a culture that abandons proportion in its speech will eventually lose proportion in its actions.

The challenge before Alberta is not merely whether it will remain in Confederation or depart from it. The challenge is whether it can argue about that future without tearing apart the civic bonds that make any political arrangement possible.

The coming months will reveal whether conviction governs this province or whether frenzy does. If the debate continues to escalate in language and symbolism, more incidents like the one in Bonnyville should not surprise us.

Political temperature does not remain abstract. It produces consequences.

The question is whether we intend to lower it before those consequences multiply.