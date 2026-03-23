Chris Cousine

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Dick Barendregt's avatar
Dick Barendregt
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Although I think this might be an honourable thing, the problem is that too many pastors and ministers set these things up. It should not be done by pastors and ministers. It should be done by their elders. Pastors need to continue pastoring and preaching. That is their calling. They’re calling is not to set up Presbytery

and organizations. It actually makes me think that pastors really do not know how to serve, but they sure love to make those around them Serve. It is building an institution that is not theirs to build . One last comment if a church does not have enough people to set up these Presbyters outside of their pastors without the aid of their pastors then I would almost suggest the Pastor‘s job has not been done.

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