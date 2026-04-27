This post is part of an ongoing series examining the foundations required to build and sustain a nation. Nations do not arise or endure by accident. They are shaped by what they worship, what they honour, and what they are willing to defend. In this series, we will consider the biblical principles that govern the rise and fall of nations, the historical realities that confirm them, and the present dangers that confront societies that abandon the living God. The goal is not merely to critique what has gone wrong, but to recover the wisdom necessary to build rightly once again.

Chapter 2

The Quiet Disappearance of God

There is a truism in life that says, “No nation chooses to destroy itself.” No one votes for laws or policies that are obviously evil. That is why many laws and policies are introduced with positive language about the problems they are trying to fix. We see this plainly today with laws that restrict freedom but are named after combatting something bad, like “hate.” After all, who does not want to fight against hate?

The problem, of course, is two-fold. First, many of those pushing for changes believe they are doing something good. The language sounds noble, the intentions appear compassionate, and the goals are framed as necessary for the protection of society. Yet history shows that harmful ideas rarely arrive looking dangerous. They are introduced gradually, often disguised as solutions to real problems. If destructive ideas presented themselves openly, they would convince far fewer people to accept them.

Secondly, far too many people fail to recognize a simple but foundational truth: human judgment is not ultimate. Even those who vote for or support policies they believe to be helpful often do so with limited understanding. Our problem tends to be our own hubris. All that is required is a problem to be presented, and in our efforts to be useful, we confidently embrace solutions we do not fully understand. This is what happens even to nations that begin on solid, biblical foundations.

In an effort to appease those who do not share the religious roots of a nation founded on Christian principles, societies begin searching for something called neutrality. The goal appears reasonable on the surface. If religion creates tension, then removing religious expression from public life seems like a peaceful compromise. But neutrality does not remove belief. It only removes one particular authority while leaving others to take its place.

A couple of examples make this clear. Prayer becomes optional in public spaces, including classrooms and governmental meetings. No one is saying religion is unimportant, but neutrality becomes the highest priority. Worship shifts from something corporate to something private. Scripture is no longer considered objectively true and therefore binding, but instead becomes one book among many, holding a kind of symbolic or subjective truth that carries no authority over public life.

God is not attacked at first. He is ignored. Set aside as secondary. Treated as something meaningful to individuals but unnecessary for the life of the nation.

This pattern is not new, nor is it uniquely modern. It is the very pattern Scripture identified long ago: a people may know God, yet slowly cease to honor Him publicly, exchanging reverence for convenience and gratitude for self-confidence.

Romans 1:21

“For although they knew God, they did not honor him as God or give thanks to him…”

The Real Beginning of Collapse

Civilizational collapse has been a study and interest for social science types for a very long time, and there are all kinds of differing theories as to why societies ultimately fail. Some societies fail because of environmental degradation. They cut down all their trees, they overhunted the food source, or they polluted their water supply. Of course climate change has been the latest theory, which is why everyone is in a panic over melting ice caps. Further down the list, and perhaps not surprisingly, is the assertion that societies fail because of incompetent leadership.

There is some credence to any of these propositions, but the biggest factor often missing from these discussions is gratitude. Let me explain.

Gratitude is not merely a feeling or polite acknowledgment. It is the recognition that what we possess was first given, not earned. A grateful people remembers the sacrifices that built their civilization. They honor the traditions that preserved it. They maintain duty because they recognize inheritance. Gratitude produces honor. Honor produces duty. Duty produces stability. But once gratitude fades, entitlement rises. Entitlement does not preserve institutions. It consumes them.

As indicated by the collapse of the Roman Empire in the first chapter, the overriding issue in Rome was not the environment, and while poor leadership certainly played a role, neither of those explains the full story. Rome’s deeper issue was a lack of gratitude. The people became more and more deluded about their invincibility, standing on the shoulders of giants who came before them. They assumed their positions of privilege and kept demanding more, and the leaders were all too willing to give it to them.

The virtues that once defined Rome, especially honor and duty, eroded over time. Citizens tolerated poor governance in return for entertainment and free provisions. As gratitude faded, confusion followed. What had once been considered weakness became acceptable. What had once been dishonorable became tolerated. Eventually, confusion hardened into blindness. They became blind to their own helpless plight and direction. They failed to hold on to that which made them powerful in the first place, namely a sense of duty and honor. Their thinking became darkened, no longer able to recognize danger even when it stood directly before them.

Rome was not unique in this pattern. Other civilizations have followed the same path, and many more will do the same. Across cultures and centuries, people have demonstrated a consistent awareness of moral obligation, of justice, of accountability beyond themselves. The problem has never been a complete lack of awareness. The problem has been a failure to honor what was already known.

This is the very phenomenon described by the Apostle Paul in his letter to the Romans. His words are not directed at one nation alone, but at humanity as a whole. The issue is not ignorance, but ingratitude. Humanity does not naturally honor God, and when the honor due to Him is withheld, thinking itself begins to fracture. Futility replaces clarity. Darkness follows confusion. What begins as neglect eventually becomes blindness.

This is not only a problem for humanity in general. It becomes especially dangerous for societies that openly claim to worship God. When reverence becomes symbolic rather than authoritative, decline accelerates. Knowledge remains, but honor fades, and the consequences unfold just as surely as they did in Rome.

“Be careful not to forget the LORD your God by failing to keep His commandments and ordinances and statutes, which I am giving you this day. Otherwise, when you eat and are satisfied, when you build fine houses in which to dwell, and when your herds and flocks grow large and your silver and gold increase and all that you have is multiplied, then your heart will become proud, and you will forget the LORD your God who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of slavery.” (Deut. 8:11-14)

From Reverence to Ornament

In the name of tolerance, diversity, inclusion, equity (etc, etc, ad nauseum) or any other excuse to push God to the sidelines, out of the public square in a public way, faith inevitably becomes something private and personal. It had no where else to go. Publicly this meant that the religious world was flattened out, making all religions the same, and by doing so, faith becomes ceremonial. And ceremony mimics the symbol, so it can last a while, but inevitably the meaning of the symbol is lost because the foundation behind the symbol was relegated to the category of ‘optional’. Maybe not at first, but it is the consequence of the ‘neutrality’ myth. Let me illustrate.

Opening prayers still exist, even today, but they are ceremonial in nature. They mean nothing. To many of us who hold to the Christian faith with reverence and truth, some of these public prayers are nothing short of abominable and gross. And because of the irreverence given to these optional ceremonies, public faith is tolerated, for a time, but ultimately it is not obeyed. Religion is allowed, but not in any way authoritative.

Jesus Christ moves from King of kings and Lord of lords to nothing but a mascot. This is not a minor shift or issue, but an earthquake that opens a chasm of other issues, including aftershocks.

Institutions cannot remain unchanged after authority collapses. Once authority becomes ornamental, institutions cannot remain neutral. They must either return to reverence or build new foundations altogether.

“And the Lord said to Samuel, ‘Obey the voice of the people in all that they say to you, for they have not rejected you, but they have rejected me from being king over them.’” (1 Samuel 8:7)

The Canadian Turning Point

Canada did not begin as a neutral nation, but as an implied Christian nation based upon Christian morality (this implied status is something that will need to be fixed by an independent Alberta). When Canada was officially formed as a nation by the British North American Act of 1867, law was understood as flowing from moral order, not neutrality. And to make it more clear, Britain was a Christian nation at the founding of Canada, so all laws that Canada adopted were de facto both British and Christian. Canada had Christian holidays embedded in civic life and practice. Churches were the primary institutions that supported and influenced education, medical care and charity systems.

None of this was imposed by government, but assumed under Christian order. Canada did not secularize from neutrality, but from a distinctly Christian inheritance. Something changed in the years between 1940 and culminated in 1980, namely; the language of neutrality begins to appear.

Bible reading and prayer were challenged legally (British Columbia Public Schools Act 1944) and were gradually removed completely, all justified under the myth of neutrality (Constitution Act 1982). To allow for the continued reading of the Bible and the practice of saying the Lord’s Prayer was to be an offense to the new ideology of the day, namely pluralism. Even in places like Quebec, before the Constitution was ever drawn up, government began removing and transferring influence and control of institutions from the Roman Catholic Church to the state. Religious authority was quickly replaced by bureaucratic authority. This was known as the Quiet Revolution. Society went from holding up Christianity with reverence, to ornament, to outright replacement. The Law of God was now being replaced with the law of man. There were two major laws that were introduced that accelerated the decline.

In 1960 Canadian Parliament passed what is called the Canadian Bill of Rights where it introduced the language of ‘individual rights’, ‘equality’, and ‘freedoms’. These all sound wonderful and good (see introduction), but the foundation of those terms had changed. Instead of the Christian foundation of these terms which were duty-bound by God, they became rights from a position of neutrality.

Second, as mentioned above, was the Charter of Rights and Freedoms 1982. Religious authority was officially reduced in favour of ‘secular’ courts. Rights language was elevated above tradition which paved the way to a reinterpretation of literally everything. Religion was protected privately by the Charter, but restricted publicly. The concept of ‘equality’ now was at the forefront of lawsuits everywhere, some of which led to such bills as Same-Sex Marriage Legalization 2005 which changed the definition of marriage and the Trinity Western University Case of 2018 which, under the guise of ‘equality’ denied accreditation to the law school of TWU due to their faith-based conduct expectations. The decision reflected a shift in legal reasoning, where faith-based institutional standards were judged incompatible with evolving definitions of equality. Religious authority has been stripped away to nothing more than ceremonial. As we will encounter in a future chapter, this secular authority is now encroaching not even on church-based and supported institutions, but on the church herself.

As the government becomes an authority unto itself, it relegates all religions to ornamental. Public prayers are inclusive (meaning you cannot end the prayer in the Name of Jesus Christ). Public prayers are non-specific, or they include so much from many sources that it becomes simply incoherent. The form of religion in the public remains, but is gutted completely of any real meaning or authority, and to do so is to be labelled a ‘bigot’ or ‘intolerant’, open to public censure. Public officials and politicians love to cosplay each religious group during their festivals and holidays, acknowledging ‘all faith traditions’. This is to make a mockery of all of them, but we seem to blind to see it.

And what has happened to Canada as we’ve wholeheartedly adopted this ideology? A few things, none good;

First, we’ve become as a society, biblically illiterate. Even in our churches, the water of the world has infiltrated our churches proverbial hulls, and we cannot bail fast enough. Our people in so-called ‘solid, evangelical churches’ do not know or understand basic Christian tenets of the faith. To make matters worse, the collective Christian historical knowledge is dying off with every year and decade that goes by. We do not know or remember our foundations as being Christian, or even what that means. Finally, our young people think more in terms of individual rights and identity rather than the far more traditional and healthier duties and responsibilities found in our Christianity.

A generation raised under these new assumptions no longer remembers what came before. What was once common knowledge becomes unfamiliar. Practices that were once ordinary begin to appear strange. Foundations that supported the nation for generations are no longer taught, and what is not taught is eventually forgotten.

“And there arose another generation after them who did not know the Lord or the work that he had done for Israel.” (Judges 2:10)

Alberta at the Same Crossroads

If Alberta gains her independence but repeats Canada’s neutrality model, it will, absolutely, inherit the same collapse trajectory. Not immediately, nor necessarily dramatically, but inevitably.

Separation Does not Solve Foundational Problems

There are many in Alberta (and Canada, who are moving to Alberta, hoping to gain independence) who believe that if Alberta were to separate, our problems would be resoundingly solved, like somehow Ottawa is the issue. Ottawa is AN issue (I’ll even grant a big one), but it’s not the foundational issue. The changing of borders (from being provincial to being international) does not change the foundation. What must change, and what must be our number one priority, is to RECAPTURE the foundation that we’ve lost, even here. Alberta has not been immune to all the issues stated above. We have been part and parcel to the problem, and no amount of money will fix it.

I have heard many say that they want a return to the Canada they used to know, but they have no idea what the foundations of that Canada was, and when faced with the reality that it will take a return to Christ before we’ll see the Canada of old again (here in Alberta), they reject the idea in favour of some utopian secular country that runs on common sense. I’ve already demonstrated that there is no such thing as common sense.

We must eliminate the notion of neutrality if we are to embrace the system by which God created which works best for human flourishing. Until then, we remain the Titanic, taking on water, unable to bail our way out of it.

I understand the temptation to embrace the secular constitutional language. It seems reasonable. It seems good. But we’ve now experienced the folly of our thinking and rebellion and we need desperately to return to the blueprint of a flourishing and healthy society as laid out in the Law Word of God. The original Christian blueprints were perfect, even if we as a people were not. Our biggest error was to reject those blueprints for the forgeries of human wisdom. We have an opportunity to incorporate those blueprints back into a new creation, a new country, except this time we can be explicit rather than implicit in our meanings.

Christless conservatism is just policy without an anchor. It may preserve low taxes, it may preserve industry, it may preserve property rights…for a time. But without an explicitly Christian foundation, it cannot maintain moral order. It cannot maintain family structure. It cannot maintain generational stability, and without those, the implementation of wicked laws will follow. Away with low taxes. Away with private industry and private property, for there is no foundation upon which these concepts can be maintained.

As Bob Dylan sang back in 1979, “Well, it may be the devil or it may be the Lord, But you’re gonna have to serve somebody.”

This is our ultimate option as a new independent nation. I humbly suggest we choose the latter.