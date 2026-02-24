For months now Alberta has been circling a word that makes the rest of the country nervous: referendum.

Nine questions are coming in October. Immigration authority. Equalization. Senate reform. Provincial jurisdiction. Opting out of federal programs without penalty. Judicial appointments. The list is substantial, and the tone from the Premier’s office is serious. The questions are framed as a way to strengthen Alberta’s constitutional and fiscal position within a united Canada.

While watching Premier Smith was informing Albertans of the plan, one over-riding question continued to roll around in my head, namely; What’s the point? What does it change, even if all nine questions come back with an overwhelming majority in the positive? That question matters because Albertans have already walked this road. In 2021 the province voted by a clear majority to remove equalization from the Constitution. Nearly sixty two percent supported the change. It was not ambiguous. It was not narrow. It was a decisive democratic statement. And what followed? Nothing moved! Absolutely nothing. Not a line of the Constitution shifted. Not a dollar of equalization was structurally altered. There was no constitutional conference. There was no meaningful federal initiative to reopen the formula. The result was acknowledged (by a mocking country), debated for a season (with derision), and then absorbed into the machinery of Confederation without structural consequence. No one blinked.

That outcome was not lawlessness, but instead illustrated constitutional reality. Amending the Constitution requires federal participation and significant provincial agreement. Ottawa is under no legal obligation to act simply because one province holds a referendum. The Supreme Court made clear in the Secession Reference that even a vote in favour of separation does not create independence. It creates a duty to negotiate. It does not create a new country. This is where the temperature begins to rise. When people are told that a referendum strengthens Alberta’s position, they reasonably ask how. A referendum is not a constitutional amendment. It does not automatically transfer jurisdiction. It does not override federal authority. It is a political instrument, not a self executing mechanism. Political instruments can matter deeply, but only if there is responsiveness on the other side.

If the House of Commons chooses to treat a provincial vote as advisory rather than binding, it is operating within the law. If other provinces decline to reopen foundational agreements, they are operating within the law. The frustration that follows is not born of constitutional ignorance. It is born of structural rigidity. There is a difference between illegality and immovability.

Many commentators now insist that Alberta cannot separate because it would be illegal. In a narrow sense, unilateral secession would indeed be unlawful. The Constitution does not contain an exit clause. A province cannot simply declare independence and walk away. But repeating the word illegal as if it ends the conversation obscures more than it clarifies. The Secession Reference established that a clear majority on a clear question would trigger negotiations. It did not guarantee success. It did not promise smooth resolution. It did not grant automatic sovereignty. It acknowledged that political reality and constitutional law intersect in complicated ways. Let me share an obvious example.

Quebec has operated within that tension for decades. Referendums there are treated as constitutional drama. They are treated as legitimate and good for the people of Quebec. Referendums in Alberta are often treated as flirtations with sedition. Yet the legal framework is the same in both cases. A vote does not dissolve the country, it creates pressure. It exposes fractures. It tests the elasticity of the system. For Quebec, the country is lenient and elastic. For Alberta, it has so far proven far less so. In fact, watching the reactions in both the mainstream media and the socials, it is evident that Alberta’s referendum vote(s) will be met with derision and malice.

The deeper issue, then, is not whether Alberta can unilaterally leave tomorrow. It cannot. The deeper issue is whether Confederation possesses meaningful mechanisms for reform when one region consistently signals dissatisfaction. A system that absorbs protest but produces no adaptation may be lawful, but it will not remain peaceful indefinitely. Law restrains action. It does not extinguish grievance. It channels conflict. It does not dissolve it, especially when it’s obvious that when it comes to the law, not all provinces are equal.

This is why clarity matters. If the October referendum is symbolic, it should be described as such. If it is intended as leverage toward negotiation, that should be acknowledged openly. What erodes trust is not disagreement. It is choreography that implies more power than actually exists. Proverbs reminds us that the one who states his case first seems right until another examines him. Examination is not betrayal, it is prudence. Albertans are not irrational for asking whether a vote without federal cooperation produces tangible reform. They are asking the obvious question that history has already prompted.

Confederation is not fragile because Albertans are unstable. It is strained because a structure that cannot meaningfully reform itself will eventually exhaust the patience of those inside it. That does not mean separation is wise. It does not mean independence would be simple or bloodless or economically painless. It means that unresolved structural tension does not disappear on its own. Where there is no vision, the people cast off restraint. A province that repeatedly signals grievance without perceiving response will eventually search for other avenues of expression. That is not a threat. It is an observation drawn from political history. If Confederation is to endure, it must be capable of more than procedural dismissal. It must demonstrate responsiveness. It must show that constitutional reform is not a theoretical possibility reserved for textbooks but a practical avenue available when serious regional dissatisfaction emerges, otherwise pressure will continue to build. And pressure, if not relieved through reform, will find some other release.

I have witnessed these issues for as long as I’ve studied it (going on 30 years). Confederation won’t endure, not under its current iteration. The deck is stacked against the west, and Alberta specifically. It’s designed that way, and those who benefit the most from it will refuse to change it.