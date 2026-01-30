I created a pithy note on Substack the other day regarding confederation and how Canada is functioning exactly as it was designed to do; namely, that the West is a colony of central and eastern Canada and will remain that way. A fellow blogger responded with a lengthy article rebutting the independence movement. Challenge accepted. You can find it here if you wish to read it.

I identified at least nine separate issues with his argumentation and could have written about each one, but brevity is a virtue. What follows is a foundational rebuttal, aimed particularly at those in the squishy middle who have not yet made up their minds.

Throughout the article, one assumption is never stated plainly, yet everything depends on it: that Canada is a permanent moral entity. Not merely a legal arrangement, but something fixed, final, and beyond revision. History does not support this assumption. Nation-states change constantly, and the modern nation-state system itself is relatively new. There is nothing sacred or eternal about existing borders.

The article treats Alberta as a subordinate administrative unit rather than a political community with agency. Under this framework, Alberta may complain, negotiate, and protest, but never choose. If the citizens of Alberta no longer wish to remain in confederation and Canada blocks lawful efforts to leave, then the relationship ceases to be a partnership. It becomes a holding structure. Consent is no longer ongoing but presumed. At that point, Alberta’s participation is not voluntary, but coercive.

This raises a foundational question that underlies everything that follows: does Canada belong to its provinces, or do the provinces belong to Canada?

Second, the tone of the article is revealing. Separatists are repeatedly labelled “fringe” and “extremist.” These are not descriptive terms; they are narrative controls. If the movement were truly fringe, there would be no need for sustained warnings, mobilization campaigns, or elite coordination against it. The very intensity of the argument undermines the claim. You do not warn people about imaginary fires. The author attacks process precisely because the movement has moved beyond irrelevance and now poses a real challenge to Ottawa’s jurisdictional monopoly.

Third, the author repeatedly describes the independence movement as reckless. This charge collapses under scrutiny. What is truly reckless is denying a population a lawful, peaceful, democratic pathway to self-determination. Political pressure does not disappear when ignored; it intensifies. History shows that stability is preserved not by suppression but by providing legitimate channels for dissent. Referendums do not create instability; they contain it.

If self-determination is a moral good elsewhere, it cannot suddenly become immoral when Alberta seeks it. It is also worth noting the striking silence surrounding renewed sovereignty movements in Quebec. There is no comparable moral panic there. How many people recognize that Ukraine held a vote to secede from the Soviet Union? Should Moscow have prevented that? Why is it okay for them, but not for Alberta? Peaceful secession movements only become dangerous when elites refuse to acknowledge them.

Fourth, there is the repeated accusation that Mr. Rath’s contact with officials in the United States is subversive or even treasonous. This is little more than fear-mongering. Sovereignty is not recognized after independence; it is negotiated during transition. Diplomatic signalling is a normal precursor to state formation. It is not interference.

The claim that Mr. Rath has “no right” to speak on Alberta’s behalf exposes a deeper problem. If no one is permitted to prepare, negotiate, or seek clarity prior to a referendum, then the process is being sabotaged before it begins. Preparation is not usurpation. Discomfort is not a veto. Countries routinely seek trade guarantees before ratifying agreements. Alberta seeking clarity from allies before ratifying a new political arrangement is no different. Legitimacy is not determined by who feels threatened.

Which brings us back to the central question, the one every Canadian must answer honestly. Does Canada belong to its provinces, or do the provinces belong to Canada?

If the former, then Alberta has the right to choose its future. If the latter, then confederation is not a partnership at all, but a custody arrangement.

There is no neutral ground between those two positions.