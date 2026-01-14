A third recurring feature of the episode is a persistent detachment from reality, particularly in the way power is described and imagined. Assertions are made about military capacity, national resolve, and global influence that sound stirring but collapse under even modest scrutiny. The problem is not optimism. It is fantasy masquerading as seriousness.

At several points, Canada is described as though it were a decisive military counterweight to the United States, capable of deterring, resisting, or meaningfully confronting American power if circumstances required it. This claim is not merely debatable. It is plainly false. The disparity between the two militaries is not marginal. It is overwhelming, structural, and widely acknowledged by anyone with even a basic understanding of defence realities.

To pretend otherwise does not inspire courage. It cultivates delusion.

Scripture consistently condemns confidence that is untethered from truth. “The wisdom of the prudent is to discern his way, but the folly of fools is deceiving” (Prov. 14:8). Self-deception is especially dangerous when it is collective, because it encourages people to prepare for the wrong threats, in the wrong ways, and with the wrong expectations. When leaders speak as though resolve alone can overcome material reality, they are not strengthening a people. They are misleading them.

This matters because biblical courage is never grounded in denial. The Bible does not romanticize weakness, nor does it pretend that faith eliminates asymmetry. David did not deny Goliath’s size. Gideon did not exaggerate Israel’s strength. In both cases, the text is explicit about the imbalance. God’s power is displayed not by pretending realities do not exist, but by acting within them according to His purposes.

The rhetoric on display here reverses that order. Instead of acknowledging limits and then reasoning soberly about responsibility, diplomacy, alliances, and restraint, it inflates national self-conception to near-mythic proportions. Canada is described as “unbeatable,” as the “leader of the free world,” and as a force capable of reshaping global outcomes by will alone. This is not realism. It is the language of moral theatre.

There is also a moral hazard embedded in this kind of thinking. When people are encouraged to believe that their nation is uniquely righteous and uniquely powerful, prudence begins to look like cowardice. Hesitation becomes betrayal. Questions become sabotage. This is how nations talk themselves into disasters, not because they lack courage, but because they lack humility.

Scripture repeatedly warns against this posture. “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall” (Prov. 16:18). National pride operates no differently than individual pride. It distorts judgment, amplifies emotion, and dulls the ability to count the cost. Jesus explicitly warned against this kind of recklessness when He asked who would go to war without first sitting down to consider whether he could win (Luke 14:31). Counting the cost is not faithlessness. It is wisdom.

The refusal to acknowledge power realities also undermines credibility. When commentary veers into claims that are obviously implausible, it signals to discerning listeners that emotional alignment matters more than truth. Once that signal is sent, even legitimate concerns become harder to take seriously. Exaggeration weakens the very causes it claims to defend.

From a biblical standpoint, truthfulness includes proportionality. To describe threats accurately requires neither minimization nor inflation. Both are forms of falsehood. When fear and pride combine, exaggeration becomes almost inevitable. Fear demands urgency. Pride demands confidence. Reality is sacrificed to satisfy both.

Christians should be especially alert to this temptation. Our faith already affirms that ultimate security does not come from military strength. That truth, however, does not license us to lie about strength. It frees us to speak honestly about limits without despair. There is a profound difference between trusting God and pretending to be invincible.

If political commentary encourages people to believe comforting falsehoods about power, it is not preparing them for faithfulness. It is preparing them for disillusionment. When reality intrudes, as it always does, panic follows close behind.

The biblical alternative is steadier and more demanding. It calls us to speak truthfully about the world as it is, to act prudently within it, and to place our ultimate confidence not in national myths but in the sovereignty of God. Fantasy may rally applause. Wisdom builds endurance.

A people grounded in truth can endure uncertainty. A people sustained by illusion cannot.