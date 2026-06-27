One of the most difficult things ministers have to deal with is the tragedy of miscarriages or the death of a child. It is a situation that lands particularly hard on everyone involved, and inherently, everyone knows why; it is the death of a person.

We live in a society that, in one hand, recognizes the heartache and pain of a miscarriage, but on the other hand, celebrates and demands the right to abortion. A person can be the shoulder to cry on one day, and march in a pro-abortion parade the next. To a thinking society, this is simply incoherent.

Abortion is a straightforward concept, no matter how one might try to frame it; it is the legal killing of children.

The Conservative Who Can’t Finish the Argument

Many conservative-minded people generally land in two camps. One says that while they would never want an abortion for themselves, they would not stand in the way of others from doing so. These are the people that instinctively know that it’s wrong, but have bought the various arguments from pro-aborts that it has more to do with personal choice than the rights of the baby. These kinds of conservatives have not thought logically or rationally about the position that they hold. They have bought the lie that individual autonomy is the foundation for society, all the while being comfortable with any other number of laws that apply to society. Why are some laws good, but to outlaw abortion is against freedom of ‘bodily autonomy’? Our system of education has not taught logic for many decades, and it shows.

The second camp are what we would call your typical pro-lifer, one who is not in favour of abortion in most cases. They would make the argument that most abortions should be illegal, and that they tend to concentrate their arguments on the extreme examples of situations of conception from rape or incest, rather than that of abortion of convenience. These are the ones that would agree with the scientists who say that life begins at conception. They are the ones who instinctively know that a baby in the womb is vulnerable and therefore should be afforded protection, and that to prevent the pregnancy from continuing is “just wrong.”

The problem with this second group is that they understand some of the arguments, but they aren’t rooted in anything concrete. Science, for example, is a good and righteous endeavor that answers many questions. Science can tell us what happens when an egg meets a sperm. Science can explain how the baby in the womb develops over time. Science has the ability to tell us who the biological father is through DNA testing. Science can do everything but tell us why it matters.

Science is not able to give us moral obligations regarding anything. As the old saying goes, “Just because we can do something doesn’t mean we should.” Many conservative minded people today still hold to an evolutionary worldview that, at its core, states that all life is nothing more than a cosmic accident. If that is the case, and that is the basis of your worldview, what does the rights of one clump of cells have over another clump of cells?

What about our instinct to protect the vulnerable? Many would consider it noble — and it is noble — but by what standard can we determine something to be noble as opposed to wicked? In a secular society, who determines these things? In our modern western democracy, the answer is ‘demos’, the people, who elect others to represent their interests and to enact laws that they favour. Personhood, therefore, is defined solely by the majority. If we’re thinking in proper categories, we should be able to start seeing parallels that make us uncomfortable.

Those who simply know that “abortion is wrong” are arguing from intuition — a feeling. This position suffers from the same malady as the last one. Who says? What is especially concerning in our society today is that ‘feeling’ is exactly how we prefer our methodology in argumentation and conversation. Yet only those who are loudest or who are in the majority have the ‘correct’ feeling. This is not a long-term solution to issues of morality.

So what is the solution? I’ll present the answer in the form of a question: If there is no God, on what basis is any human life sacred?

The Canadian Context

It goes without saying, but Canada has not always held to the pro-abortion position. As demonstrated in the introductory chapters, Canada underwent a significant shift in worldview in the 20th century.

In 1967, then Minister of Justice Pierre Elliott Trudeau introduced what is commonly called the Omnibus Bill that included the partial decriminalizing of abortion. In 1969, as Prime Minister of Canada, Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada passed the bill which then allowed abortions if approved by a three-doctor committee under the auspices of “Therapeutic Abortion.” The committee initially had to certify that the pregnancy posed a threat to the woman’s life or health. Once approved, the abortion had to take place in an accredited or approved facility. Outside of this, abortion was still considered against the law.

The law included other decriminalizing of social mores that will be covered in future chapters, but suffice it to say the quote of the day from PM Trudeau was “There’s no place for the state in the bedrooms of the nation.” The door was now cracked open, and the obvious challenges would soon follow.

Most famously, Dr. Henry Morgentaler was on trial in 1973 for opening an abortion clinic and performing abortions that fell outside of the 1969 restrictions. The Quebec jury found him not guilty. However, in 1974, after the case went before the Quebec Court of Appeal, the court overturned the jury’s verdict and found him guilty. Dr. Morgentaler then went to prison for 10 months, his appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada rejected.

Dr. Morgentaler, once out of prison, moved to Toronto where he opened another abortion clinic in defiance of the law. In 1983, Morgentaler and his partners were arrested and charged with breaking the law. Once again, the doctors were found not guilty, but upon appeal, the Ontario Court of Appeal reversed the acquittal and ordered a new trial. The case was then appealed all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, but this time something significant had changed. Canada was now under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, passed into law in 1982. It was under Section 7 of the Charter — which guarantees everyone “the right to life, liberty and security of the person” — that Dr. Morgentaler challenged the charges. Morgentaler and his partners won the case, and in doing so, the Supreme Court of Canada removed all further barriers to abortion. Canada was then, and still is now, one of the few nations on earth with zero legal protection for the unborn at any stage. Abortion in Canada became a constitutional right.

As happens once an action has been legitimized, it must then be sold to the populace. Over time, the language shifted from ‘the termination of pregnancy’ towards ‘reproductive healthcare’ and the ever-popular ‘bodily autonomy.’ These terms are used ubiquitously today, and those who want to end the horrors of abortion are often cast as being against these positive-sounding ideas. And by what standard could anyone claim that abortion isn’t a good for society?

This is precisely what happens when God is removed from the public square; the vacuum isn’t left void, but is filled by the state, and the state becomes god. The state begins making pronouncements that belong only to God Himself. In this case, the federal government and the Supreme Court of Canada became the arbiters of who deserves protection, whose life is worth what, and ultimately of life and death itself.

The Worldview Beneath the Law

What the Charter enshrined was not simply a legal framework — it was a confession of faith. And like all confessions, it revealed what the nation truly believed about God, man, and the source of human dignity. The foundation of the document was a rejection of the nation being under the rule and reign of God. In its place, the rule and reign of the nation belonged exclusively to government and its appointed courts. In doing so, and with the abortion laws being struck down in the name of Freedom, the courts determined that there is no inherent value to human life. Personhood became a legal category, not a created one. The imago Dei was deemed false or irrelevant to the conversation. But the Bible says otherwise.

Proverbs 24:11–12 says,

“Rescue those who are being taken away to death; hold back those who are stumbling to the slaughter. If you say, ‘Behold, we did not know this,’ does not He who weighs the heart perceive it?”

Notice how the Word of God does not allow anyone to claim ignorance. No one can stand before God on the Day of Judgment and say, “I thought it was just a clump of cells.” God knows the heart, thoughts and mind of everyone, and He has determined that life is to be protected. This is why even those who are not Christians can find themselves opposed to the butchery of abortion; they know.

In Genesis 1:27 we read that man was made in the image of God, and therefore by reason we can deduce that an attack against humanity — no matter how small or underdeveloped — is an attack against God Himself. The Supreme Court of Canada, in 1988, made a theological statement whether they intended to or not. Any Christian who holds to the ‘personal choice’ position regarding this topic has not thought it through. You cannot hold to the biblical understanding that mankind is made in the image of God, yet remain indifferent to a law that permits the legal killing of babies by the millions.

The Contradiction We’ve Decided to Live With

There is another famous line in the Bible regarding the wisdom of man. 1 Corinthians 1:20b asks the rhetorical question, “Has not God made foolish the wisdom of the world?” It’s important to note that the term ‘foolishness’ in the Bible is not referring to ignorance of knowledge, but is a moral indictment. The fool should know better.

In our context, this is illustrated best by Section 238 of the Criminal Code of Canada. Under this provision, it is illegal to cause the death of a child in the act of being born. In quite the literal sense, one minute the child has zero rights, but the next minute is afforded all the rights of a person. The line in the sand is not biological, it is not scientific, it is not moral — it is one hundred percent arbitrary. On one side of the cervix the child has no rights; on the other side, all the rights. Its geographic position determines its value. The child has rights only when and where the state grants them, and in this case rights are granted due to location. This is not coherent law but utter confusion, and is precisely what should be expected when humanity goes rogue from the Law-Word of God.

And should we be at all surprised when the death of the innocent in the womb then spills over to the death of the vulnerable aged? Hardly. The trajectory is inevitable.

A New Nation’s Opportunity

If Alberta becomes a nation, what shall she do?

As many could probably guess, the answer begins with humbling ourselves and repenting of the massive amount of blood we’ve already shed as a province. Then, we should adopt the biblical understanding, concept and subsequent ramifications of what it means for us to be made in the image of God.

To adopt the current system that the nation of Canada holds is to learn nothing, and to continue down the road of wickedness. To build a free and just society means all those made in the image of God have the same protections — for those in the womb and for those out of the womb. A just society does not kill its most vulnerable. A nation that wishes to receive the blessings of God must, in covenant with Him, reject all performative acts of wickedness which God hates. The blessings of God upon a nation are directly attributed to the faithfulness of its people. If the people abandon the Law of God, God is under no obligation to bless them. In fact, quite the opposite.

The Witness of Proverbs 24

God is not fooled by political language, judicial sleight-of-hand, clever euphemisms, or the silence of those who knew and said nothing. God weighs the heart. The same God who said ‘righteousness exalts a nation’ is the same God who holds nations accountable for the blood they have shed.

The proper blueprints must be recovered before the building begins. A new nation built on the same foundation will meet the same end.