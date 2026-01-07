A recent article in The Globe and Mail described a tangled set of allegations involving podcasters, lawyers, political figures, and an ongoing legal dispute connected to Alberta Health Services. The reporting outlined claims of intimidation, financial relationships, and reputational attacks, all within the context of court proceedings that remain unresolved and unproven. It was, by modern journalistic standards, a careful piece. Legal language was restrained. Attribution was explicit. Readers were repeatedly reminded that nothing has yet been established in court.

And yet, within hours of publication, the article’s careful caveats were effectively erased.

Social media did what social media almost always does. Allegation became assumption. Assumption hardened into certainty. Certainty demanded punishment. What began as reporting quickly turned into verdict, outrage, and moral theater. This is not unusual, but it is revealing, especially for Christians who are called to think and speak differently in the public square.

The most important issue exposed here is not simply whether corruption exists or whether intimidation occurred, serious as those questions may be. The deeper issue is how quickly truth collapses once the crowd takes over, and how easily even well intentioned people abandon restraint, patience, and justice in favor of narrative certainty.

The original article deserves a fair reading. It relied heavily on court records and filings, carefully attributed its claims, and consistently noted that allegations remain unproven. That matters. In an era where accusation often substitutes for evidence, the article demonstrated a level of procedural care that should not be dismissed lightly. At the same time, it would be naive to pretend that reporting is ever morally neutral. The accumulation of detail, the sequencing of facts, and the language used to describe disputed behavior all shape how a reader understands the story. Balanced reporting does not mean settled truth, and careful readers should resist the temptation to treat journalistic gravity as judicial conclusion.

What followed the article, however, is far more instructive than the article itself.

Responses across social media followed a familiar and increasingly predictable pattern. Sarcasm replaced argument. Motive attribution replaced evidence. Financial or relational proximity was treated as moral guilt. Calls for lawsuits, takedowns, and reputational destruction appeared long before any court had ruled on the facts. Others responded by deflecting accusations back toward political opponents, insisting that corruption elsewhere justified certainty here. Still others abandoned any pretense of discernment altogether, choosing outrage as a substitute for judgment.

This escalation happens so quickly now that it feels almost automatic, but Scripture does not allow us to treat it as harmless.

The Bible has a great deal to say about speech, justice, and the human tendency to rush toward judgment. One of the most consistent warnings in Scripture concerns false witness, not only in the form of outright lies, but also in the spreading of reports that sound plausible yet remain unproven. Exodus warns God’s people not to spread false reports, a command that applies as much to insinuation and implication as it does to direct accusation. Sarcasm that nudges the audience toward guilt without proof still carries moral weight, even when it feels clever or justified.

Scripture also insists that justice requires process. Proverbs reminds us that the one who states his case first seems right until the other comes and examines him. That is not a minor observation. It is a recognition of human limitation and moral fallibility. Biblical justice assumes that first impressions are often wrong, that narratives can mislead, and that truth emerges slowly through examination, testimony, and patience. Outrage culture rejects this wisdom entirely. It demands immediate moral clarity and treats delay as complicity.

Another biblical failure evident in these reactions is presumption. Assigning motives, declaring intent, and assuming hidden coordination may feel like discernment, but Scripture draws a sharp line between wisdom and speculation. Jesus warns against judging by appearances and calls His followers to judge with right judgment, a standard that requires evidence rather than instinct. Presumption places us in the position of God, claiming knowledge of hearts and intentions that we simply do not possess.

Perhaps most concerning is the role of the crowd. Scripture consistently warns about the moral danger of collective certainty. Crowds are confident long before they are careful. They reward conformity, punish hesitation, and amplify anger. James writes that the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God, a truth that remains stubbornly relevant in every age. Moral fervor, even when aimed at real wrongdoing, does not sanctify unjust methods.

Christians are not immune to these failures. In fact, they often stumble precisely when outrage aligns with their political or cultural instincts. It is tempting to excuse careless speech when it targets the right people, or to treat skepticism as wisdom only when it benefits our side. It is tempting to confuse reviling with courage and certainty with faithfulness. Yet Scripture leaves no room for such double standards. The moment Christians borrow sinful tools for righteous ends, they surrender moral credibility.

A faithful Christian response must hold several truths together without collapsing them into slogans. Allegations of corruption or intimidation are serious and should not be dismissed out of hand. Due process is not optional, even when outcomes feel obvious. Speech is never morally neutral, and Christians are accountable for how they speak as well as what they say. Truth is not advanced by mobs, no matter how righteous they believe themselves to be.

Practically, this means speaking carefully and refusing to speculate publicly. It means demanding evidence without demanding outcomes. It means resisting the pressure to perform outrage for social approval. It means praying for truth rather than victory, for justice rather than humiliation. Micah’s call to do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with God offers a posture that feels almost foreign in a culture addicted to certainty and speed.

Why does this matter beyond this particular case. Because the tools we normalize today will be used tomorrow. The same habits of insinuation, presumption, and moral pile on that are applauded when aimed at perceived villains will eventually be turned against pastors, churches, parents, and anyone who refuses to conform to approved narratives. A society that abandons restraint in the pursuit of justice will not become more just. It will become more dangerous.

The calling of the church is not to win narratives or to act as a parallel court of public opinion. It is to bear faithful witness to truth, even when that witness is slow, unpopular, and unsatisfying. Truth does not need outrage to survive. It needs patience, courage, and obedience.