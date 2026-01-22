The reaction to Mark Carney’s speech at the World Economic Forum was immediate and overwhelming. A standing ovation in Davos. Media praise across the ideological spectrum (although some pushback from the CBC of all places). Social media awash in admiration (sickeningly so). Canadians were told, once again, that we had witnessed statesmanship of the highest order. The roses flew, metaphorically of course.

And yet, applause is not a reliable test of truth.

What Carney offered in Davos was not dangerous because it was eloquent, but dangerous because it was comforting. It told Canadians what they want to believe about themselves rather than telling the truth about the world as it is. And a nation that confuses eloquence for substance is already halfway to self-deception. What makes me most worried is that I think we’re well beyond that point.

The speech was undeniably polished. It was calm. It was carefully reasoned (as far as it went). It stood in sharp contrast to the rambling vulgarities of contemporary politics, especially those of our former Prime Minister. But eloquence has a peculiar moral power. It can anesthetize discernment. Smooth speech often passes where blunt truth would be rejected. Scripture warns that flattery deceives not the wicked, but the naïve.

Carney’s speech did precisely that. He made sweeping claims about Canada’s domestic strength, economic vitality, and strategic posture that do not survive even modest scrutiny. These claims were not challenged because the delivery was reassuring. Canadians were relieved to hear a leader who sounded serious again, and relief quickly became approval. The content was secondary. The tone carried the day. This should trouble us, and not a little.

Carney framed Canada as a “middle power,” capable of banding together with other nations to resist coercion from superpowers. It sounds noble. It also ignores reality. Canada’s military capacity, industrial base, and strategic autonomy do not justify such confidence. Our security has never rested on multilateral idealism, but on alignment with power, specifically, the United States. How people don’t see this is truly baffling.

Calling this arrangement unsophisticated does not make it false. A nation must count the cost before it speaks of resistance. Pretending strength you do not possess is not courage, but vanity. Even as I write this I’m looking for stronger words. Vanity here just doesn’t cut it.

Carney himself warned against the “performance of sovereignty while accepting subordination.” In doing so, he unwittingly diagnosed Canada’s condition. We perform sovereignty. We posture. We speak as though independence were achieved while dependence remains absolute. The Davos speech did not end this performance, but perfected it. It is the perfect symbol of what Canada IS.

To sustain the illusion, a villain was required. The United States filled that role neatly. Carney spoke as though the erosion of the rules-based order were a recent American failing. What went largely unacknowledged is that China and Russia abandoned any meaningful commitment to that order long ago. Russia seized territory and redrew borders by force. China has spent decades using economic integration explicitly as a weapon. These realities were treated as secondary, while American power was framed as the primary threat. This is not moral clarity. What may we call it? Again, I fail to find the word(s).

The selectivity matters because it reveals motive. America’s power reminds Canada of its dependence. China’s does not, at least not yet. Rebuking the United States allows Canada to feel brave without becoming vulnerable (at least to some. My circles are asking serious questions about what comes next if this nonsense continues.) Condemning China would require cost. Courage that never costs anything is merely performance. Carney is banking on this, I believe.

That is why Canada’s growing economic entanglement with China is the tell. While publicly scolding its closest ally, Canada quietly deepens trade ties with a rival power whose interests are openly hostile to Western stability. Deals in sensitive sectors such as electric vehicles threaten domestic manufacturing and alienate the very regions on which Canada’s economic health depends. Ontario will feel this. Western Canada already does. You do not rebuke your protector while embracing your rival unless you are chasing applause rather than security. For the record, that’s a terrible trade.

Some suggest this posture is about domestic politics. Perhaps it is. Elite praise, media adulation, and international prestige translate into political capital at home. A statesman abroad becomes a saviour in headlines. Whether this culminates in an early election or simply consolidates power, the incentive structure is clear. Urban elites applaud while peripheral regions absorb the consequences.

Scripture has a name for this kind of leadership. It is the kind that heals the wound of the people lightly, saying “Peace, peace,” when there is no peace. It prioritizes image over substance and legacy over responsibility.

At bottom, this is a moral failure, not merely a strategic one. Canada has benefited enormously from American protection, trade, and stability. Gratitude is not a sentimental virtue, but a moral obligation. A nation that repays decades of security with public scolding and private betrayal should not be surprised when patience runs out. Trump was not wrong to call this out, but we as Canadians are likely to miss the point because of who said it. Couple that with our arrogance and hubris…you get the point.

Canada is not courageous. It is ungrateful. Not independent, but dependent while pretending otherwise. Not prophetic, but proud.

In this light, the alienation felt in Alberta is not rebellion, but recognition. Western Canada sees the cost of these illusions more clearly because it bears them more directly. Separation talk is not born of hatred, but of refusal, namely the refusal to participate in a national lie that invites judgment. We have become blind and deaf to reality. We are becoming like the gods we worship.

Scripture warns that pride goes before destruction. Nations are not exempt from that rule. Eloquence will not save us, applause will not shield us. A standing ovation in Davos cannot substitute for truth, gratitude, or humility. Carney did not speak truth to power, he spoke comfort to illusion. Incredibly, many Canadians cheered.

The question is not whether the speech sounded good. The question is whether we are willing to face what it concealed.