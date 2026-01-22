Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trevor's avatar
Trevor
Jan 23

Bang on

Carney is a vainglorious three dollar bill

Reply
Share
Harvey Clay's avatar
Harvey Clay
Jan 23

Chris, your essay is eloquent and truthful. I hope it reaches the multitude.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Cousine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture