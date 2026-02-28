There is a peculiar kind of glory that nations sometimes claim, the kind that looks impressive from a distance but dissolves under scrutiny. It is the glory of announcements, press conferences, and soaring language about generational transformation. It is the glory of numbers so large that ordinary citizens cannot meaningfully comprehend them. It is the glory of spending money that has not yet been earned while congratulating oneself for compassion that has not yet been paid for.

Mark Carney’s first budget has been called bold and visionary. In one narrow sense, that description is accurate. It will shape a generation. It will determine the economic conditions into which our children are born, educated, taxed, and constrained. A deficit of seventy eight billion dollars is not simply a fiscal decision. It is a moral declaration. It says, without saying it, that the present generation reserves the right to consume what the next generation must produce.

Scripture does not treat debt as a neutral instrument. Proverbs tells us plainly that the borrower becomes the servant of the lender. That principle does not disappear when applied at scale. A household that lives perpetually on credit eventually answers to the bank. A nation that lives perpetually on credit eventually answers to those who finance it. Sovereignty cannot coexist indefinitely with dependency.

We are told that this is nation building. We are told that these borrowed billions will strengthen infrastructure, stabilize housing, accelerate clean energy, secure defense, and ensure competitiveness. Every policy is baptized in the language of renewal. Yet renewal built on debt is only deferred reckoning. It is the political equivalent of renovating a house whose foundation is quietly cracking.

Christ warned about the man who began to build without counting the cost. He did not condemn building. He condemned folly. There is a difference between investment and indulgence, between stewardship and spectacle. When governments speak of generational opportunity while handing the invoice to the unborn, we should have the honesty to name what is happening. This is not sacrifice for our children. It is sacrifice of our children.

There is also something revealing about the political maneuvering required to sustain this trajectory. Floor crossing in Parliament is often dressed up as courage. We are told that it represents principled independence, a refusal to be bound by party lines. Perhaps sometimes it does. But when members abandon previous commitments in order to stabilize a government bent on historic spending, it is difficult not to see calculation rather than conviction.

Scripture gives us a stark picture of betrayal. Judas did not merely disagree. He crossed a line for silver. I am not equating contemporary politicians with apostolic treachery, but the pattern of trading conviction for advantage is as old as human sin. When loyalty to principle gives way to loyalty to power, something more than party alignment has shifted. Conscience has been subordinated to expedience.

All of this exposes a deeper confusion that runs through our national conversation. We speak constantly about sovereignty. We defend borders. We invoke independence. We posture against foreign interference. Yet what does sovereignty mean for a country that cannot balance its books? What does independence look like when our fiscal trajectory makes us increasingly dependent on global capital markets to sustain domestic promises?

A flag does not guarantee freedom. A constitution does not automatically secure prudence. A nation that mortgages its future in order to preserve present comfort is not acting as a mature civilization. It is acting as a prodigal convinced that inheritance exists for immediate consumption.

This is where Alberta’s debate intersects with the federal picture. Many Albertans look east and see exploitation. They see equalization formulas that appear lopsided. They see regulatory frameworks that constrain resource development. They see a federal class comfortable with deficit spending so long as the bill can be distributed nationally. In response, the cry for independence grows louder.

But here is the sobering truth. If Alberta were to separate tomorrow and carry with it the same habits of deficit spending, bureaucratic expansion, and moral confusion, the outcome would not differ in kind. It would differ only in geography. Borrowed glory does not become durable glory simply because it flies a different flag.

The real crisis is not merely constitutional or fiscal. It is theological. Nations do not decay first in spreadsheets. They decay in worship. When a people ceases to acknowledge that the earth is the Lord’s and everything in it, they begin to act as though wealth is self generated and authority is self justified. Gratitude disappears. Entitlement grows. Debt becomes normal.

Isaiah rebuked rulers who secured temporary peace while ignoring future judgment. King Hezekiah heard that his sons would one day be carried into exile, and his response was that at least there would be peace in his own lifetime. That posture is chillingly familiar. So long as markets remain calm and programs remain funded, the long term implications can be postponed. Peace in my days. Let the next generation sort out the reckoning.

A Christian lens refuses to accept that calculus. We are commanded to think covenantally, not merely politically. We are commanded to consider children and children’s children. Stewardship extends beyond election cycles. It includes budgets, debt, infrastructure, and policy decisions that shape the moral and economic landscape into which the next generation will step.

This does not mean governments must never borrow. It does mean that borrowing must be disciplined, transparent, and oriented toward genuine productivity rather than political applause. There is a profound difference between temporary debt incurred to address extraordinary crisis and structural deficits normalized as strategy.

The tragedy of borrowed glory is that it feels virtuous. It allows leaders to announce initiatives, fund programs, and project compassion without immediately confronting trade-offs. The applause is immediate. The consequences are delayed. But consequences delayed are not consequences erased.

Canada does not need another infusion of rhetorical optimism. It needs repentance from fiscal presumption. It needs leaders who are willing to say no, even when yes would be easier. It needs citizens who understand that freedom includes restraint, that sovereignty includes solvency, and that prosperity without righteousness is a mirage.

If Alberta is serious about charting a different course, whether within Confederation or beyond it, she must resist the temptation to imitate the very habits she criticizes. A new flag over the same fiscal philosophy is not renewal. It is re-branding.

Borrowed glory eventually collapses under the weight of its own illusion. True glory, whether personal or national, is built slowly, honestly, and under the fear of the triune God. It counts the cost. It honours the future. It refuses to steal from those who have no vote yet to cast.

That is the kind of nation worth building. Anything less is merely decoration on debt.