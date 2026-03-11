Sitting with my wife, minding my own business, scrolling through my X feed, I read that our Canadian Federal Parliament has pushed through Bill C-9. We were warned, weren’t we?

My first thought? Scripture.

“Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light.” (2 Cor. 11:14)

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil.” (Isa. 5:20)

“He who justifies the wicked and he who condemns the righteous are both alike an abomination to the Lord.” (Prov. 17:15)

“By smooth talk and flattery they deceive the hearts of the naive.” (Rom. 16:18)

Deception rarely presents itself as deception. Instead, it looks like medicine that is supposedly good for you. Trust us, they say.

Reading through Bill C-9, it begins with the language of all things good and righteous, except there are a few problems. Look at the wording: “protecting vulnerable communities,” “combatting hate,” “ensuring safety,” “promoting equality.” Aren’t these all just wonderful things? Even Christians should be on board, yes? Who is against combatting hate? No one.

So what is the issue?

The issue, of course, is the powers that are created in the process. The devil is in the details, as they say.

Speech is further restricted in the name of protection. Who gets to define what hateful speech is? The government.

How is that going in the UK? More arrests are made for social media posts in the UK today than at the height of the Soviet Union. (Yes, that comparison is anachronistic because there was no social media back then, but you get the point.)

Once again, the state appoints itself as the arbiter and definer of all things. They are the ones who determine what is hateful and what is not. This law will protect those whom the government wants to protect and punish those whom the government has no interest in protecting.

The issue is not about punishing wickedness. Punishing evil is in fact one of the legitimate roles of civil government. Scripture is clear that rulers are meant to be “God’s servant for your good” who “does not bear the sword in vain” but is “an avenger who carries out God’s wrath on the wrongdoer.” (Rom. 13:4)

But the real question is this: who gets to define what wickedness is?

Hatred of the wrong things is bad, but hatred of the right things is good.

Scripture actually commands a kind of hatred. “You who love the Lord, hate evil.” (Ps. 97:10)

“The fear of the Lord is hatred of evil.” (Prov. 8:13)

Christians are not called to hate people, but we are commanded to hate wickedness. A society that refuses to hate evil will eventually punish those who still do.

Unjustifiable violence is wrong, but who defines what is just?

God does.

“The Rock, his work is perfect, for all his ways are justice.” (Deut. 32:4)

“Righteousness and justice are the foundation of your throne.” (Ps. 89:14)

When the government begins deciding for itself what beliefs are acceptable or what doctrines are dangerous (which the current Liberal government has shown increasing willingness to do), then federal law will inevitably clash with orthodox Christianity that refuses to bow the knee to Caesar.

The apostles faced this exact moment when the authorities ordered them to stop preaching the truth. Their response remains the standard for the Church today: “We must obey God rather than men.” (Acts 5:29)

Make no mistake. Bill C-9 has very little to do with what it claims. It has everything to do with control and the further restriction of a once free society.

History has shown again and again that when governments claim the power to regulate speech in the name of moral good, they eventually use that power to silence those who refuse to submit to the reigning ideology.

Deception rarely arrives with horns and a pitchfork.

It comes dressed as protection.

And it always asks for just a little more power

.