Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
4d

This analysis of how the rhetoric is shifting is spot-on. The progression from ignore to dismiss to moralize is classic, and once something gets labeled dangerous the next step is always containment. I remember seeing Quebec separatism get treated with way more respect than Alberta sovereignty ever has, which tells u everything about whos allowed to ask questions and who isnt.

Reply
Share
Keith's avatar
Keith
2d

“First, they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.”

Mahatma Gandhi

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Cousine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture