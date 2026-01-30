This was to be released tomorrow, but then I saw an X post calling for the RCMP to arrest sovereigntists and those leading it from Laurentian elites like Cheri DiNovo, a Toronto activist and alleged Order of Canada recipient. Not a nobody.

As I’ve written before, I’m more of a reaction-type writer than anything else. After my last post, I realized this topic is too important to leave until emotions are running hot, so instead of waiting for the next proverbial shoe to drop, I’m writing proactively.

I think it’s important for sovereigntists to know where we are in the process so we can prepare for what’s coming. Much to my surprise, this road is moving quickly. Like anything else, once it gets a little oxygen, it doesn’t take long before the whole thing catches.

The independence debate, and it is a debate, has entered a new phase. The language has moved from ignorance, to dismissal, to something far more aggressive. At first, almost no one outside Alberta was paying attention. Then it was “fringe,” “nothing to see here,” “move along.” Now it’s becoming openly hostile.

On my X feed, I’ve watched respected public commentators like Andrew Coyne and Warren Kinsella declare that there is “no legal or moral basis for secession,” according to whom exactly? Danielle Smith, because she refuses to denounce the so-called fringe, is now described by some as the “worst premier Alberta has ever had.” Then you have others, like Markham Hislop, using terror-framing language toward figures such as Jeff Rath and Tamara Lich, alongside others. And I thought “traitor” was over the top.

What is the point of that kind of rhetoric?

This escalation isn’t merely accidental, and it isn’t only emotional. It follows a predictable pattern. We went from “ignore” to “dismiss” to “moralize” with barely a pause. It’s no longer enough to say sovereigntists are wrong. Now the claim is that they are harmful. Not simply misguided, but dangerous. And when people are framed as dangerous, the next step is always the same: containment.

That’s the road we’re on.

Legal barriers must be erected. Federal intervention must be discussed. The movement must be managed, restricted, delayed, demonized, and if possible, crushed. Scripture has seen this movie before. Pharaoh looked at a growing people and said, in effect, let us bind them lest they become too strong. The language comes first, then the policy follows.

So don’t be fooled, and don’t be surprised.

To those in the squishy middle who aren’t sure which way to go, think carefully about what you are watching. Who is being demonized, and why? Why are some sovereignty movements given polite treatment while Alberta’s is treated as a moral contagion? Who is escalating the rhetoric, and who is still arguing through peaceful means?

Proverbs reminds us that the first to plead his case seems right, until another comes and examines him. So examine. Don’t outsource your conscience to the people who benefit most from you staying quiet.

And above all, recognize where we are. When the language turns into moral panic, it is rarely because the threat is imaginary. It is because the question is no longer controllable.