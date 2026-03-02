As we inch our way, day by day, toward the inevitable referendum vote on October 19th, the conversation in Alberta has largely revolved around economics, sovereignty and political frustration. Those are not unimportant matters, but they are not the most fundamental ones. Beneath them lies a deeper and more consequential question, one that will determine whether any new nation we build will endure: what kind of justice do we want? If Alberta were to become its own country, we would not simply be adjusting trade relationships or redrawing constitutional boundaries. We would be defining the moral architecture of a nation. Justice would have to be more than a slogan. It would have to be anchored.

Our current judicial system stands in the Westminster tradition, a tradition shaped by centuries of Christian moral assumption, common law reasoning and natural law reflection. That inheritance did not emerge from moral neutrality. It grew in a civilization that believed law answered to God, that rulers were accountable to a higher authority and that justice was not invented by Parliament but discovered within a moral order established by the Creator. Over time, that theological soil produced principles we now take for granted: equality before the law, the restraint of arbitrary power and the conviction that rulers themselves stand under judgment. Whatever one thinks of the present moment, it is difficult to deny that these principles were not born from autonomous human will but from a Christian vision of reality.

According to Scripture, justice is to be done rightly. In Deuteronomy 16, judges are commanded to render righteous judgment and forbidden from perverting justice or showing partiality. Justice is not to bend toward the powerful or the sympathetic. It is not to be reshaped by sentiment. It is to be measured against a standard that stands above the judge. This assumes that right and wrong are not fluid categories but fixed realities grounded in the character of God. If Alberta is to consider its future seriously, it must decide whether justice will continue to rest upon such an objective standard or whether it will be redefined by cultural currents and ideological fashion.

Scripture also insists that justice must be swift. Ecclesiastes 8 observes that when sentence against an evil deed is not executed speedily, the hearts of men are emboldened toward further evil. Delayed justice does more than inconvenience victims. It weakens the moral memory of a society. When wrongdoing lingers unresolved for years, when cases are dismissed to manage backlog and charges are negotiated down to preserve efficiency, the public begins to doubt whether moral order truly exists. Law loses its clarity and consequence loses its weight. A new nation that hopes to cultivate stability cannot afford a system in which justice is perpetually postponed.

Above all, biblical justice operates in accordance with the law of God. Isaiah declares that if a people do not speak according to the law and the testimony, they have no dawn. This is not a call for wooden replication of ancient Israel’s civil penalties, nor is it an argument for ecclesiastical courts to govern the state. It is a recognition that civil law must answer to moral law. A legislature that claims the right to define good and evil without reference to any transcendent authority inevitably makes power the final arbiter. When law no longer reflects a moral order grounded in creation, it becomes an instrument of preference rather than principle.

We are already seeing the consequences of moral detachment in our present system. The notion that all stand equal before the law, a principle deeply rooted in the biblical prohibition of partiality, is increasingly strained. Sentencing frameworks that weigh identity categories alongside the nature of the act risk reintroducing a status based conception of justice that Christian moral theology once restrained. Compassion toward the disadvantaged is a virtue, but equity demands that the offense itself, not the social classification of the offender, guide judgment. When group identity begins to overshadow objective wrongdoing, justice becomes unstable.

At the same time, confusion surrounding sexual ethics, speech and property rights illustrates how law drifts when its foundation is obscured. If autonomy becomes the highest principle, then boundaries once regarded as protective are recast as oppressive. If moral categories are severed from creation order, then legislation follows the path of expressive individualism rather than enduring truth. A society may function for a time on borrowed moral capital, but without clear grounding that capital erodes. The result is not liberation but fragmentation.

None of this requires the illusion that past Christian societies were flawless. They were not. Corruption, hypocrisy and injustice have marked every era. The claim is not that a return to biblical standards guarantees perfection, but that those standards provide guardrails which restrain the worst impulses of power and preference. A legal system built upon the conviction that rulers answer to God and that justice is objective possesses a stability that systems rooted in shifting consensus struggle to maintain.

If Alberta is to chart a new course, it must confront the myth of neutrality. Every constitution confesses something about ultimate authority. Some declare that sovereignty resides finally in the people. Others elevate rights language detached from any explicit source. The question before us is not whether we will ground our justice in something, but what that something will be. Silence about transcendence is not neutrality. It is a declaration that human will stands supreme.

A return to biblical standards of justice does not mean coercing conscience or mandating church membership. It means acknowledging that civil authority is derivative, not divine, and that law must conform to moral realities embedded in creation and revealed in Scripture. It means reaffirming equal application, proportional consequence and timely adjudication. It means resisting the temptation to treat law as an instrument of ideological transformation rather than a guardian of order.

As October approaches, the debate will continue to revolve around trade, taxation and political autonomy. Those matters deserve attention, but they are downstream from a more fundamental choice. If Alberta becomes a nation, it will either build upon a moral order that stands above it or upon the shifting sands of preference and power. Justice, and only justice, must be our pursuit. The durability of any new country will depend not merely on its resources or resolve, but on whether it has the courage to name and uphold the standard by which justice is defined.