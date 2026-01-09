I recently listened to a roughly thirty-minute episode of Laura Babcock’s The O Show, featuring Charlie Angus. I am no fan of either participant, but that is not the point of what follows. Personal dislike is cheap, discernment is not.

What struck me was not merely the political conclusions being drawn, but the way they were drawn. The tone. The language. The certainty. The emotional pressure. This is the sort of thing now being passed around as “journalism” or “analysis” in our moment. It is not a fringe example, it is mainstream. It is confident, and it is deeply revealing.

You can watch the full episode here:

A Four-Part Look

For this series, I am intentionally using one single episode, in full, as a case study. Not to nitpick every factual claim; not to psychoanalyze motives, and not to argue geopolitics point by point. That is not my interest. What I want to examine are the patterns of speech that shape how people think, feel, and react, because words form worlds.

The Bible takes speech far more seriously than modern media does. Scripture repeatedly warns that reckless words inflame, distort, and destroy. It also insists that truth is not merely what is said, but how it is said, why it is said, and to what end it is said. Journalism, commentary, and public discourse do not get a free pass simply because the cause is framed as righteous.

This is especially important for Christians. We are commanded to be sober-minded, to be slow to speak, to refuse false witness, to reject fear-mongering, to avoid slander, pride, and manipulative speech even when the enemy is real; especially when the enemy is real.

So this series will not be about whether Laura Babcock or Charlie Angus are “right” or “wrong” on every policy question. It will be about whether the mode of communication on display reflects truth, wisdom, restraint, and love of neighbour, or whether it reflects something else entirely.

Each post will focus on a single theme drawn from that episode. 1) Fear 2) Slander 3) National pride 4) Bravado masquerading as courage. Claims that cannot bear the weight placed on them. The goal is not outrage, but clarity.

If this is what now passes as journalism, Christians need better tools to recognize it.

That is what I am trying to do here. Below is the first critique.

Fear Is Not the Same Thing as Discernment

One of the most striking features of the episode I am using as a case study is not any single claim about geopolitics, military power, or foreign policy, but the emotional environment created by the speakers themselves. The listener is not invited to weigh evidence carefully or to think slowly through competing explanations. Instead, he is pressed toward urgency, dread, and the sense that catastrophe is already unfolding and that hesitation itself amounts to moral failure.

This is not journalism as it has traditionally been understood. It is the production of fear.

Throughout the conversation, nearly every issue is framed as existential. We are told that we are already living through a world war, that we are reliving the late 1930s, that NATO is on the brink of collapse, and that invasion and fascism are no longer theoretical possibilities but immediate realities. The repeated invocation of the Second World War is not accidental. It serves a rhetorical function rather than an analytical one. Once the comparison to 1939 is made, the need for precision, restraint, and proportionality largely disappears. The audience is conditioned to believe that decisive action is the only remaining virtue.

Scripture warns repeatedly against this kind of reasoning. Proverbs reminds us that “whoever is slow to anger has great understanding, but he who has a hasty temper exalts folly” (Prov. 14:29). Fear accelerates speech and collapses reflection. It creates the illusion of clarity by reducing complex realities to a single, urgent narrative. This is precisely why fear is so effective as a political tool. A frightened audience does not ask careful questions. It seeks reassurance, permission, and direction.

The Bible does not deny that threats exist, nor does it treat vigilance as sinful. However, it draws a clear distinction between watchfulness and alarmism. Paul reminds Timothy that “God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control” (2 Tim. 1:7). Self-control is the missing virtue in much contemporary political commentary. When self-control erodes, fear fills the space it leaves behind, and speech becomes reactive rather than truthful.

Fear also tends to license exaggeration. Claims are layered rapidly, one after another, with little pause for verification or qualification. The cumulative emotional effect matters more than the accuracy of any individual assertion. Even if certain claims later prove overstated or false, the sense of looming danger remains intact. This is a familiar propaganda technique, and it functions by overwhelming rather than persuading.

From a biblical perspective, this pattern is deeply concerning. Fear does not merely distort judgment; it reshapes moral instincts. Under fear, people excuse language they would ordinarily condemn. They tolerate slander, applaud bravado, and begin to treat restraint as cowardice. Scripture repeatedly links fear with deception for precisely this reason. “The fear of man lays a snare” (Prov. 29:25). A snare is dangerous not because it is obvious, but because it captures quietly while convincing its victim that escape requires greater haste rather than greater wisdom.

There is also a theological issue embedded beneath the rhetoric. Fear-driven commentary almost always introduces a substitute object of trust. In this case, that object is the nation itself. Canada is spoken of in near-messianic terms, described as the leader of the free world, the decisive force against tyranny, and ultimately as “unbeatable.” This language is not an expression of biblical confidence. It is national pride clothed in moral urgency.

Scripture is consistently unsparing toward nations that speak this way. “Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God” (Ps. 20:7). The point is not that strength, preparation, or defense are irrelevant, but that they are never ultimate. When fear pushes a people to exaggerate their own righteousness or power, it has already begun to do spiritual harm.

Christians, in particular, should be wary of any commentary that treats panic as a virtue. Jesus repeatedly warned his disciples not to be shaken by reports of wars and upheavals, explicitly telling them, “See that you are not alarmed” (Matt. 24:6). Alarm is not discernment, nor is it courage, nor does it reflect faithfulness. It is often the opposite.

None of this requires denying the reality of geopolitical danger or minimizing the wickedness of political actors. It requires something far more basic and far more demanding: a refusal to let fear govern our speech. Journalism that traffics in panic may generate attention, loyalty, and applause, but it does not cultivate wisdom.

If this style of commentary is now considered serious political analysis, then Christians must learn again how to slow down, test the spirits, and resist emotional manipulation. Fear often masquerades as clarity. It is not. Discernment begins where panic ends.