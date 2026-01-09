Discussion about this post

Brad Donovan
Jan 12

:Hesitation as moral failure" is one of those pernicious revolutionary ideas that we have inherited from socialism. The rhetoric of the tennis court oath is alive and well.

Deirdre Mitchell-MacLean
Jan 10

I quite enjoyed reading this with the foreknowledge that you share separatist musings of fanciful riches. Almost as if your defence of my criticism against Mr. Kenney was not in his defence at all.

Cheers 🥂

