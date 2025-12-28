Subscribe
Alberta Sovereigntists: You Are Here
Things are escalating quickly.
Jan 30
Chris Cousine
Project Alberta - FREEDOM!!
A response to David Mayer
Jan 30
Chris Cousine
Eloquence Is Not Truth
Mark Carney's speech at Davos
Jan 22
Chris Cousine
When History Becomes a Prop Instead of a Teacher
Part 4 of a critique of Laura Babcock's OShow
Jan 16
Chris Cousine
When the State Breaks the Law
Government Overreach, False Emergencies, and the Christian Response
Jan 16
Chris Cousine
Power, Fantasy, and the Refusal of Reality
Part 3 of a critique of Laura Babcock's OShow
Jan 14
Chris Cousine
When Accusation Replaces Judgment
Part 2 of a critique of Laura Babcock's OShow
Jan 12
Chris Cousine
A Four-Part Critique of One "Journalistic" Episode
Laura Babcock and the OShow
Jan 9
Chris Cousine
From Allegation to Outrage
What This Story Reveals About Our Public Square
Jan 7
Chris Cousine
December 2025
Goodbye to 2025
Another year has been given to us.
Dec 28, 2025
Chris Cousine
When the Ground Is Frozen, You Still Trust the Seed
Think Winter Wheat, or Fall Rye
Dec 23, 2025
Chris Cousine
When the Crown Lies in the Dust
An Advent Hope for a Disappointed World
Dec 17, 2025
Chris Cousine
